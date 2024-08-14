Hindalco Industries Gains After First Quarter Profit Rises 25%

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd. gained over 2% on Wednesday after its profit surged 25% in the first quarter of fiscal ending March 2025. However, the aluminium producer missed analysts' bottom-line estimates.

The company's net profit increased 25% year-on-year to Rs 3,074 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with the Rs 3,428-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

However, the aluminum and copper manufacturer company's topline and operating profit met analysts' expectations.