Hindalco Industries Share Price Hits Life High Following Large Trade On NSE

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s share price rose to life high on Friday after the company's shares changed hands in large trades. After the market opened, Hindalco Industries' 1.39 lakh shares were traded in a bulk at Rs 751.05 apiece.

In the pre-market hours, its 1.07 lakh shares changed hands in bunch trade at Rs 746.95 apiece.

As of June 30, Hindalco Industries has 214.98 crore shares outstanding. Of the outstanding shares, promoter group holds 34.64%, and public owns 64.92% equity, according to data available on the National Stock Exchanges.

The stock has been rising for the last four days. It gained 5.45% since Sept. 24.