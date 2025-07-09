Hindustan Copper, Vedanta And Other Copper Stocks Swing After Trump's 50% Tariff Plans

Copper stocks opened higher on Wednesday before swinging to some declines after US President Donald Trump announced late on Tuesday, the imposition of 50% tariff on imports of the metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Copper Ltd. gained at market open but shortly after Hindustan Copper slipped over 1%, while Vedanta Ltd. saw marginal decline of nearly 0.80%.

The tariffs announced by Trump will take immediate effect, with the aim of protecting domestic industries, he said. The US president also threatened a 200% levy on pharmaceutical exports, albeit with a grace period of a year and a half before imposition.