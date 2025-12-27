Hikal Flags Revenue Recognition Irregularities In Three Quarters, Reverses Rs 80.7 Crore

A breakdown shared in the disclosure shows:

Q4FY25: 2% lower sales

Q1FY26: 2% lower sales

Q2FY26: Rs 80.7 crore reversal

No Misappropriation, Underlying Sales Genuine

Despite the irregularities, the company said that all recognised transactions are legitimate. It noted that all sales are backed by customer purchase orders and that the findings do not indicate diversion of funds.

“Pursuant to the fact-finding review, the company confirms that all the underlying sales are genuine and are backed by customer purchase orders. The company confirms that there is no siphoning/embezzlement or misappropriation of funds,” it said.

Suspected Employee Misconduct

Hikal attributed the issue to employees within internal operational functions. Personnel linked to sales and marketing, logistics and related departments are believed to be involved, said the company in the exchange filing.

“We wish to inform you that the company has identified certain irregularities/alterations during the course of a fact-finding review relating primarily to revenue recognition and supporting documentation for certain periods. The matter involves misconduct by certain employees and is being treated as a misconduct basis a fact-finding review,” stated the company.

Measures And Next Steps

Hikal said it was assessing its statutory obligations and preparing to notify authorities where required. The disclosure noted that the company is “evaluating applicable reporting requirements and will take appropriate steps to report the matter to relevant authorities, as may be required under applicable law/regulations.”