Higher Volumes In H2 Likely To Boost JSW Steel's Profitability For FY25: CEO Jayant Acharya

JSW Steel Ltd. is set to see an overall increase in its profitability for FY25 despite the sharp decline in the Q2 Ebitda, according to the company’s managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya.

JSW Steel reported a 31% year-on-year drop in its Ebitda for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year at Rs 5,437 crore versus Rs 7,886 crore in the year-ago period.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Acharya said that he expected higher volumes in H2 to drive growth in the steelmaker's profitability.

“JVML (JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd.) blast furnace has been commissioned, we have seen the BPSL (Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd) capacity being completed and so on. In the second half, our volumes will be much higher,” he said.

“Therefore we stand by whatever guidance we have given on our sales and production. An increase in volume will result in absolute Ebitda, which will further improve the company’s profitability,” the CEO added.

Acharya highlighted that the sharp decline in JSW Steel's Ebitda for Q2 was triggered by an expectational item worth Rs 342 crore. This item is a provisional amount that JSW Steel set aside as it received approval for the final mine closure and surrender of the Jajang Iron Ore Block. The provision amount pertains to the underlying carrying value of assets, inventory and site restoration liability.