Higher Operating Costs Forcing Hospitals To Hike Fees: Healthcare Global’s BS Ajaikumar

A recent spike in operating costs has prompted hospitals to increase their charges, according to Dr BS Ajaikumar, executive director of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

While speaking to NDTV Profit, Ajaikumar denied claims made by media that leading hospital chains are resorting to peak charges for operation theatre time, which are similar to surge charges in other quick service sectors. He added that the patients are intimated about the pricing well in advance.

“Normally, when patients come in, they are well aware of the charges. Most hospitals practice these ethics. Patients are told what the charges are. For example, private wards versus general wards. All of this is explained and the signature is obtained,” he said.

The top executive noted that an extra charge of around 5% may be incurred due to unexpected procedures or interventions.

“We believe in doing the right thing for the patient at the time and then we decide the right outcome. Most of the hospitals are now into quality outcomes. We know for a fact that this (surge pricing) is not happening generally,” he said.