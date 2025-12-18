High Coffee Prices Are Changing How Consumers Take Their Daily Brew

Global coffee prices rose to record highs this year, sending the cost of cappuccinos and lattes soaring. But a caffeine habit is hard to kick.

So instead of giving up their daily brew, people are choosing cheaper options such as drive-through baristas or whole beans delivered to their door.

An array of data, including visits to US coffee shops and international consumer surveys, point to a growing shift in coffee drinkers’ habits that mirrors how consumers of everything from burritos to beef steaks are adapting to persistent inflation.

It’s a business trend that’s raising competition for some of the biggest chains, but also a cultural shift among cost-conscious members of Gen Z.

“Coffee shops lost a bit of the shine, a bit of momentum as the home market grew,” said James Hoffmann, a coffee connoisseur, YouTube influencer and co-founder of roasters Square Mile Coffee. The cheaper end of the market will keep expanding because “there are cost pressures on people, they need caffeine,” he said at Europe’s coffee-shop summit in Berlin last month.

The price of high-end arabica beans favored by chains such as Starbucks Corp. has surged over the last year as global supplies, largely from Brazil, were hit by a combination of poor weather and tariffs. Even with the recent pullback after President Donald Trump backed away from some trade levies, New York futures are trading at about $3.54 a pound, more than double the average level seen over the past two decades.

The median price of a regular cup of coffee on menus across the US has risen almost 20% since early 2023, according to data compiled by Toast, which provides point-of-sale systems to restaurants.