‘Hidden Money In India Is Insane’: X User Shares Businessman's Plans To Liquidate 5 kg Gold, 200 kg Silver
Gold has delivered over 50% returns in 2025, rewarding investors who bought it as recently as last year.
In an insight into the scale of hidden wealth in India, a social media user shared a post on X revealing how a Marwari businessman wanted to liquidate 5 kg gold and 200 kg silver to invest in real estate.
The post from the handle @realhyderabad86 on Tuesday shared how a real estate agent had approached him with a proposal on behalf of a Marwari businessman.
“Spoke to a real estate agent today, he was scouting a deal for a Marwari businessman. The client is liquidating 5 kg of gold and 200 kg of silver to invest in real estate,” the post read.
When the user learned that the deal involved cash, he declined to participate. “These guys are masters of timing the market. I told him, bro, I don’t deal in cash deals! The hidden money in India is just insane,” the post further added.
Comparing it to the relatively modest earnings of IT professionals, the user added, “We IT guys are just a drop in the ocean.”
Gold has delivered over 50% returns in 2025, rewarding investors who bought it as recently as last year. This sharp rally has also triggered profit booking, as seen in the case of the Marwari businessman mentioned in the post.
Gold, Silver Prices Today
According to Goodreturns, the price of 24K gold in India on Wednesday stood at Rs 12,889 per gram, while silver was trading at Rs 190 per gram. Based on the current market prices, 5 kg (5,000 gm) gold is expected to fetch Rs 6.44 crore. The businessman would get around Rs 3.8 crore after liquidating 200 kg (2,00,000 gm) silver. Combined, the total value of the precious metals being liquidated by the Marwari businessman is likely to fetch Rs 10.24 crore.
Why Gold, Silver Prices Are Soaring
On Wednesday, gold surged to a new high, nearing the $4,200-per-ounce mark in the international market, Reuters reported. This sharp rise is driven by growing expectations of the United States' interest rate cuts and renewed concerns over the US-China trade tensions. Both these factors have boosted demand for safe-haven assets. With the festive season round the corner, demand for gold and silver has surged, further pushing their prices to new highs.
Gold has long been seen as a reliable asset during uncertain times. Reflecting this sentiment, Bank of America Global Research raised its gold price forecast on Monday, predicting it could reach $5,000 an ounce by 2026, according to Reuters.
Silver, which is used both as a precious and industrial metal, has also seen massive gains. With gold prices at record highs, many investors are turning to the more affordable silver in hopes of securing strong returns.
Moreover, industrial demand expectations, supply crunch and global economic uncertainty have further added to its appeal. Prices of the metal have skyrocket more than 70% this year alone, putting it on track for its strongest annual performance since 2010.