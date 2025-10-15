‘Hidden Money In India Is Insane’: X User Shares Businessman's Plans To Liquidate 5 kg Gold, 200 kg Silver

In an insight into the scale of hidden wealth in India, a social media user shared a post on X revealing how a Marwari businessman wanted to liquidate 5 kg gold and 200 kg silver to invest in real estate.

The post from the handle @realhyderabad86 on Tuesday shared how a real estate agent had approached him with a proposal on behalf of a Marwari businessman.

“Spoke to a real estate agent today, he was scouting a deal for a Marwari businessman. The client is liquidating 5 kg of gold and 200 kg of silver to invest in real estate,” the post read.

When the user learned that the deal involved cash, he declined to participate. “These guys are masters of timing the market. I told him, bro, I don’t deal in cash deals! The hidden money in India is just insane,” the post further added.