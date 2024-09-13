HG Infra Shares Snap Two-Day Fall After Company Wins Central Railway Project

Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. snapped a two-day fall after the company received a project from central railway worth Rs 716.11 crore.

The project is for the construction of a new broad gauge line between Dhule (Borvihir) and Nardana (approximately 49.45 km) section of central railway on engineering and procurement mode, an exchange filing said.

The construction period is 30 months and the appointed date is Sept. 4, the filing added.

Before gaining on Friday, the stock had fallen 3.6% in a two-day decline.