HG Infra Engineering Snaps Six-Day Losing Streak After Rs 781-Crore Order Win

Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. gained more than 5%, snapping a six-day losing streak, on Tuesday after it won a road project worth Rs 781.11 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The company got a letter of award for upgrading work on the national highway 47, in Gujarat.

HG Infra Engineering will upgrade six-lane roads, including elevated corridors, as per site requirements in hybrid annuity mode, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. The road construction company will work on a total of 10.630 kilometers of national highway 47.

The project is likely to be completed in 2.5 years, the exchange filing said.