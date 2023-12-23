Hers's Why Shares Of Allcargo Logistics Gained and Allcargo Gati Saw Losses

As per the scheme, International Supply Chain (ISC) business will be demerged into a separate entity Allcargo ECU Limited. This would include the India part of International Supply Chain business along with the international subsidiaries held under the ECU Worldwide NV. Shareholders of Allcargo will get one share of demerged Allcargo ECU for every one share held.

The Express and Contract Logistics Business will be held by the remaining entity, Allcargo Logistics. Additionally there will be Amalgamation of Gati with and into Allcargo Logistics Limited where Gati shareholders to get 63 shares of Allcargo for every 10 shares held. This takes into account 3:1 bonus shares approved by shareholders for Allcargo Logistics recently.