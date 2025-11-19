Hero MotoCorp Target Price, Rating Raised By JPMorgan Amid Strong EV-Led Recovery

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is now on the path of recovery on the back of demand revival, strengthening EV market share and narrowing of valuations said JPMorgan in a note on Wednesday. The brokerage has also upgraded Hero MotoCorp to Overweight from Neutral and raised its price target to Rs 6,850 from Rs 5,640, signalling renewed confidence in India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

Calling it the “Return of the King,” JPMorgan highlights five core drivers behind its upgrade: stabilising market share after several years of declines, a more optimistic product and inventory outlook, demand revival following GST cuts, strengthening EV market share, and the potential narrowing of Hero’s valuation discount relative to peers.