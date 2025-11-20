Hero MotoCorp Shares Hit Nearly 14-Month High — Here's What’s Working

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. shares hit a nearly 14-month high on Thursday amid a noticeable shift in sentiment on the Street, with three major brokerages upgrading the stock since its September quarter results.

The shares extended its gains for the third day with it trading over 2.4% higher on Thursday and rising over 9% since the auto giant announced its second quarter results.

Apart from the 16% rise in profit and revenue in quarter ended September, analysts have highlight market share stabilisation, improving traction across scooters and EVs, and better margin visibility as key reasons behind this renewed optimism.

The company, which had been losing market share for several years, is now showing early signs of recovery across its core motorcycle segment. At the same time, margins in the EV business have stabilised even as volumes scale up. Hero’s disciplined inventory management, product refresh cycle and improving competitive position are seen as supporting this turnaround, the brokerages added.