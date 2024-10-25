Hero MotoCorp Share Price Tumbles Following Downgrade By UBS

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s share price has come under pressure following a downgrade from UBS, which reiterated a "Sell" rating on the stock, citing significant challenges ahead for the automotive giant. The stock was down more than 2% in early trade on Friday.

In its analysis, UBS emphasised that the market’s optimistic view of Hero MotoCorp as a rural proxy is misplaced. While there are expectations of a revival in demand for commuter motorcycles, the brokerage pointed out rising competition and a shift towards electrification, premiumisation, and scooters as looming threats. UBS forecasts Hero MotoCorp's FY27 net profit to be 18% below consensus estimates, further compounding concerns over the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Key highlights from UBS's report indicate that a staggering 77% of Hero's volume stems from domestic commuter motorcycles (100-110cc), predominantly concentrated in just five states. This narrow focus leaves the company vulnerable, especially as it faces market share erosion in a rapidly evolving landscape dominated by competitors like TVS and Honda, as well as the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs).