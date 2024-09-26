Hero MotoCorp: 44% Downside Or 15% Upside—Which Way Will The Stock Go?

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd., one of India's leading motorcycle manufacturers, have rallied 20% since the company announced its first-quarter earnings.

While some brokerages like Emkay expect the share price to grow over 15% from its previous close on Wednesday, UBS expects the stock to see a downside of over 44%.

This is because brokerages interpret the company's volume growth, market share and valuations differently. Here are the differences: