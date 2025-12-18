Hero MotoCorp Downgraded To Underperform By Jefferies Amid Fading GST Boost — Check Revised Target Price

Jefferies acknowledges that the two-wheeler industry is still in a recovery phase after one of its worst downturns in decades. Even in financial year 2025, industry wholesales remained around 6% below pre-pandemic financial year 2019 levels. However, it flags that the recent demand boost driven by the Goods and Services Tax cut appears to have faded faster than expected.

The two-wheeler industry saw a slow start to financial year 2026, with registrations growing just 2% year-on-year between April and July. The GST cut announced in September provided a sharp but short-lived boost, with volumes rising 26% over August to October.

Since then, registrations have turned flat again on a year-on-year basis in November and December month-to-date, although registrations for April to November are still up 10% year-on-year. According to Jefferies, this trend suggests that the GST-driven demand uptick is losing momentum.