Hero MotoCorp Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Hero MotoCorp. will be in focus on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex-record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Hero MotoCorp's board announced a final dividend of Rs 65 per share for fiscal 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as July 24. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 1,300 crore.

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 24 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 23 will be the beneficiaries.

In the last fiscal, the company announced a total dividend of Rs 165, including the final dividend of Rs 65 apiece and an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share.