Hero MotoCorp Bulk Deal: BNP Paribas Acquires Stake Worth Rs 1,035 Crore

BNP Paribas Financial Markets on Monday acquired stake worth Rs 1,035.16 crore in Hero MotoCorp Ltd. thorough bulk deal on NSE. In addition, the mutual fund house also acquires shares in Max Healthcare Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd.

The mutual fund house bought 0.97% stake in the company comprising of 19.52 lakh shares at Rs 5,302.91 per share, according to bulk deal data on the NSE.

Among other deals, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 0.85% stake in Max Healthcare worth Rs 921.64 crore. However, it also offloaded 0.03% stake in the company. It also acquired 1.37% stake in IndusInd Bank for Rs 771.71 crore and offloaded 7,969 shares in the company.