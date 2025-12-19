Here's Why You Should Track Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. will be in focus on Friday after a series of major announcements, including the appointment of a CEO-designate as well as capital raise through partly-paid shares.

The Indian telecom giant announced on Thursday that Shashwat Sharma, who is currently serving as the firm's Chief Operating Officer, will take over the role of CEO from Jan 1, 2026.

Sharma will replace Gopal Vittal, who will move into the role of an Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, overseeing the main entity as well as its subsidiairies.

The company, further, approved the first and final call on its partly-paid-up equity shares worth Rs 15,740 crore.

Shareholders will be asked to pay Rs 401.25 per share, which comprises premium of Rs 397.50.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set for Feb 6., 2026, with the payment window opening from March 2 to March 16, 2026.

Airtel is expected to use the proceeds from the raise to pay down debt and move a step closer towards becoming a debt-free entity in the near term.

Meanwhile, in a move to modernise corporate governance, Bharti Airtel and Singtel have amended their shareholder agreement, originally dating back to 2009.

Under the terms of the revised deal, Singtel has relinquished "several key reserved rights" to align with contemporary business requirements.

These recent developments at Airtel mean the stock will be in focus heading into Friday's trade. The shares of Airtel have risen as much as 30% on a year-to-date basis and is currently trading at a relative strength index of 47, suggesting neutral market sentiment.

Out of 31 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2,311 implies an upside of 10.5%.