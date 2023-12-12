Here's Why Polycab Overtook Havells' Market Capitalisation

Polycab India Ltd.'s market capitalisation overtook that of Havells India Ltd. by 0.04% to hit Rs 84,728 crore on Monday.

A year ago, the market cap of Havells stood at Rs 73,133 crore, which was 73% higher than that of Polycab.

Both companies belong to the electrical equipment manufacturing industry. However, Havells is mainly into fast-moving electric goods, while Ploycab is more into cable and wires. FMEG's contribution to Havells' revenue was approximately 40%, versus Polycab's 8%.