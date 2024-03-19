Here's Why OysterRock Capital's CIO Is Biased Towards Small And Mid Caps

Despite "froth building up" and stocks being expensive, growth opportunities remain in the mid and small-cap space, according to OysterRock Capital's Mehul Bhatt.

"We will see many more of these unlisted companies coming into the market and challenging the current players," Bhatt, founder and chief investment officer at OysterRock Capital, told NDTV Profit.

Unless large-cap stocks are going through some sort of transition or positive change, the fund will not add them to the portfolio, he said.

"We are agnostic to the market capitalisation of the company, but naturally we are towards those areas (small and mid caps) because that's where the change or the transition that we are seeking is very high."

Portfolio construct is just an outcome of what they like, Bhatt said. "We don't want to have a homogeneous portfolio. We are looking to invest in businesses that give different angles to the portfolio."

In terms of the overall market environment, Bhatt is positive as there are multiple factors at work, he said. Tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 towns are now exploding, India is being included in the bond indices, and the cost of capital converging with the U.S. in the long-term are some of the positive takeaways, according to him. With all these factors, India's sovereign credit ratings will eventually improve, he said.

However, Bhatt does consider the small and mid-cap space to be expensive. The fundamentals must catch overvaluation and not the other way around as we are used to, he said.

"But, if you see many buckets are doing very well. You won't find mouth-watering opportunities. But, if you look hard and deep, there are opportunities to hunt," he said.