Waiting To Be Served — Here's Why Macquarie Cut Targets On Devyani, Westlife, And Other QSR Stocks

India’s listed restaurant operators are staring at a slower-than-expected demand recovery, prompting Macquarie to cut earnings estimates and target prices across the sector. In its latest note, the brokerage said demand remains subdued, with delivery continuing to outperform dine-in, and expects any meaningful recovery to now play out only in the second half of calendar year 2026.

Macquarie believes the December quarter marked another weak phase for consumption, with the festive season failing to deliver a material uplift in same-store sales (SSS).

While the brokerage expects a gradual recovery over the next few quarters, it cautioned that visibility on a turnaround remains limited in the near term.