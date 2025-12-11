Here's Why Kaynes Tech Shares Are Rising In Trade Today

After facing a massive drawdown in trade on Wednesday, the shares of Kaynes Tech have rallied in trade on Thursday, even amid corporate governance and questionable accounting practices highlighted by Kotak Institutional Equities last week.

The stock is trading at Rs 4,008, at a premium of over 3% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 3,890.

Following the critical report from Kotak, shares of Kaynes have been on a falling trade, with the stock correcting as much as 33% in the last month.

Although the management of Kaynes Tech has come out with several clarifications on the alleged accounting practices and balance sheet woes, a slew of brokerages have come out with a cautious note on the counter.