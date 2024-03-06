Here's Why Indian Markets Can Expect Correction, But Not Crash

Equity markets have shown signs of recovery, which may imply a range-bound movement and not a crash, according to Vijay Chopra, chief executive officer at Enoch Ventures Pvt.,

The markets may witness a correction since the gross domestic product numbers, tax collection and other fundamentals look positive, but they will not crash, Chopra told NDTV Profit.

Amid the recent advisory by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to mutual funds, Chopra said not many would pull their money out of mid-cap funds as there are many companies with strong fundamentals.

Among the steps suggested by SEBI, asset management companies and fund managers have been asked to consider moderating flows and rebalancing portfolios, according to an internal letter sent by industry body the Association of Mutual Funds in India to mutual fund trustees.

He said there are good opportunities in large-cap funds, with his recommendations being ITC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. He also recommended state-run mid-cap banks like Union Bank of India and Bank of India.