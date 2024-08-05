Here's Why Indian Equity Markets Erased July Gains In Single Session

Japan's Nikkei continued its fall in the third consecutive session to lose 19% in its three-session fall and hit 31,156.12 points, its lowest since Oct. 31, 2023. According to Bloomberg data, the Topix also recorded its worst-ever fall.

The fall in Japanese indices comes after the unwinding of carry trade in the Japanese yen in the wake of its appreciation against the US dollar, which disrupted global markets. The Japanese yen rose 3.30% to 141.70 against the US dollar, the highest level since Jan. 3. It was trading 3% higher at 142.14 against the greenback as of 2:49 p.m.

As expected, the Bank of Japan hiked its benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.0–0.1% last week. This was the second time the central bank hiked its interest rate after ending its ultra-loose policy for the first time in 17 years in March. The Japanese currency started to gain against the greenback since market participants anticipated that the BoJ would shift from its ultra-loose policy in early July.

A strengthened yen tends to dent earnings for the companies as it makes exports less competitive overseas and lowers profits earned out of the country in yen terms.