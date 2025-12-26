Here's Why IEX Shares Are Facing Pressure In Trade Today

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd. is facing immense pressure in trade on Friday following media reports of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) considering revisions in transaction fees.

The stock is trading at Rs 136, accounting for a fall of around 2%. In early trade, shares of IEX had reached an intraday low of Rs 133, compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 139.13.

As part of the reported revision in trading fee, CERC is considering lowering the total transaction fee from Rs 4 per kilowatt hour to Rs 3 per kilowatt hour.

CERC is also reportedly lowering the uniform fee from Rs 2 per kilowatt hour to Rs 1.5 per kilowatt hour. This change implies a reduction of up to 25% from the current fee structure.

For long-duration contracts, fees could be lowered to Rs 1.25 per kilowatt hour, although the talks are still at a preliminary stage and no final decision has been taken yet.