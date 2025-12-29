Here's Why Hindustan Zinc Shares Are Surging In Trade

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading over 1.5% higher, at Rs 647. They are in focus during Monday’s trade after silver extended its stellar rally in 2025, briefly touching a new record of $82 per troy ounce.

The surge has been fueled by tight supply, robust demand, and expectations of a softer monetary policy stance from global central banks. However, after hitting the peak earlier today, silver prices eased, slipping back to around $80.