Here's Why Balaji Amines Share Price Is Surging In Trade Today

Shares of Balaji Amines have surged in trade on Thursday after the company announced the receipt of a major government subsidy package linked to the expansion of the Solapur unit.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,173, accounting for gains of more than 9.5%. This compares to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 1,070.

The sharp rally in Balaji Amines share come on the back of the company's disclosure that the Directorate of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, had granted "Mega Project" status to its Unit-4 facility.

The approval, received late Wednesday, falls under the state's Package Scheme of Incentives-2013. The total value of the order stands at around Rs 250 crore.

The program is designed to encourage industrial development in districts like Solapur, where Balaji’s new unit is located.