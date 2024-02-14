Here's Why Abakkus Asset Manager Prefers Private Banks Over PSU Peers

Abakkus Asset Manager LLP prefers private banks and has restricted itself to just two-three public sector undertaking banks.

Under the private sector banks, the firm has excluded the top names as they run an "un-benchmark portfolio", Aman Chowhan, senior fund manager at Abakkus Asset Manager, told NDTV Profit’s Sajeet Manghat on The Portfolio Manager show.

Among the PSU banks, the firm has restricted itself to just the top two or three names, which doesn’t include those from the mid-cap space, he said.

“Though valuations under the mid-cap PSUs are low, it is more of a tactical opportunity and more of a trade than a sustainable investment as they still continue to face the challenges of manpower or NPAs (non-performing assets),” he said.

From a long-term perspective, they are comfortable owning stocks from a private sector bank or a large PSU bank over a mid-sized PSU bank, Chowhan said.

The allocations made for the industries, banks and non-bank financial company sectors were the highest under the Abakkus All Cap Approach—their biggest fund in the portfolio, he said.

Chowhan said that a major chunk of the action in these sectors are from the government side, as they strive to promote the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative by reducing import dependence and to meet the increasing demand for goods.

Due to the 'China Plus One' strategy, there is a clear market share shift happening and India is favourably placed, he said. This has helped increase export demand as well as revival in capex and capacity expansion, according to him.

After the state elections in December, markets have started to believe that the current government will come to power with a majority, he said. “If the markets continue the rally for the next 2-3 months, then a classic example of 'buy on rumors and sell on news' is coming in. Once the election outcome comes in, then there is a profit-booking that comes in and the markets might give away some of the gains it makes over the months.”