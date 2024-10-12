Hedged-Up Wall Street Traders Still Haunted By August Meltdown

(Bloomberg) -- Take a snapshot of markets right now, and it’s a picture of health. Stocks are at records, corporate bonds show no signs of worry and commodities remain buoyant on global economic optimism.

Drill down though, and the outlook quickly turns murky. Alongside all the outward cheer, volatility is an equally big story in almost every asset class. Traders, who got blindsided when things turned violently against them in August and September, are piling into hedges — pushing the cost of protection up almost as fast as markets themselves.

The rush is creating unusual contours across assets. In one example, volatility indexes in equities and Treasuries just capped two of their bigger weekly advances of the year. The runups left both fear gauges at their highest in more than two decades — when plotted against other periods when the S&P 500 sat at a record.

All in, sentiment remains febrile among key constituencies on Wall Street, thanks to next month’s US election, the uncertain Federal Reserve policy trajectory and recent market traumas.

“The odds that a low-probability, very bad event will happen are higher,” said Amy Wu Silverman, head of derivatives strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “Post the August VIX spike markets have normalized and made new highs. Yet, the underlying ‘worry’ had remained elevated.”