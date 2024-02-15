Hedge Funds Add Amazon And Intel While Cutting Nike And Pfizer, Filings Show

These institutional investors added 14.8 million shares of Amazon.com at $21.6 billion, the biggest increase by market value for a single stock in the three months through December. They also bolstered positions in AI pioneers Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp., according to Bloomberg’s analysis of data from 13F filings. Meta Platforms Inc. was an outlier that saw a net sale of $6.6 million shares from this group of investors, a sign of profit taking during the stock’s 18% rally.