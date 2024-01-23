Asia Hedge Fund Founders Shut Shop For Big Pay At Global Giants

Since 2017, 55 pod shops have nearly tripled their combined assets to $368 billion, during a period of tepid growth for the rest of the global industry, according to a September report from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. prime brokers. Armed with fresh money and often an ability to pass on some or all expenses to clients, those firms hired aggressively to maintain their edge. They now command 27% of global industry headcount, the Goldman Sachs report showed.