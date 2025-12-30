'He Ran A Grocery Store': SEBI Cancels Research Analyst's License

A SEBI-registered research analyst lost his licence after telling the regulator that he runs a small grocery store and does not carry out research analyst work, an admission that led to the cancellation of his registration under intermediary regulations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India cancelled the registration of Purooskhan with immediate effect on Dec. 12, 2025, after recording his statement during a personal hearing that he sells daily essentials and snacks for a living.

"During the hearing through virtual mode, it appeared that the Noticee is not conversant with securities market activities and he runs a small provision store selling daily essentials, snacks, etc.," the markets regulator noted in its order.

The order added that it “could not be reasonably gauged as to how such a person was having registration as a Research Analyst.”

The cancellation followed Purooskhan’s request to withdraw from the regulatory framework, ending a case that began with complaints over the misuse of his SEBI registration number by an unregistered investment advisory firm.