HDFC Bank's Slower Loan Growth Could Be A Risk To Estimates, Say Analysts Ahead Of Q2 Results

HDFC Bank share price fell as much as 0.97% to Rs 1,641.50 apiece, the lowest level since Sept. 11. It pared losses to trade 0.5% lower at Rs 1,649.25 apiece, as of 9:49 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 3.5% on a year-to-date basis and risen 11.7% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.42 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.42 .

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 38 maintain a 'buy' rating, and nine recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.5%.