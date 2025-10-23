HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank: A Tale Of Two Futures

Let's put this into perspective. ICICI Bank saw a 68% year-on-year decline in treasury income, which impacted its overall profit growth. This is considerably lower when compared to HDFC Bank.

However, ICICI edged out HDFC Bank in terms of loan expansion, which stood at 10.6% vs HDFC's 9.9%. However, the latter registered higher deposit growth at 12% vs ICICI's 9%.

ICICI Bank enjoys a more comfortable loan-to-deposit ratio of 87% compared to HDFC Bank's 98%. And this is where the crux of the issue lies.

While an LDR of 98% is certainly an improvement from the 110% levels post the merger, it must be noted that HDFC Bank's LDR has actually increased compared to the June quarter (96%).

An increasing LDR doesn't bode well for HDFC Bank, at least for the near-term as it essentially caps off loan growth prospects, forcing the lender to chase higher deposits in the days to come.

Moving on, HDFC Bank saw its core net interest margin drop by 8 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.49% while CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio remains middling in the mid-30s.

ICICI Bank, in stark contrast, appears to be on a much more stable footing. Its stronger CASA franchise, standing at 39.2%, provides a more robust base of low-cost funds.

This allowed its NIM to remain resilient and at a much healthier level of 4.3%, dipping only 4 bps sequentially. Crumbs are still crumbs.