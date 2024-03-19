HDFC Bank To Paytm: Investors Cautious On India Financial Stocks, Says Macquarie

Investors have turned cautious on the Indian financial sector for the time being, with many calling the Chinese market a good tactical bet, according to Macquarie.

The brokerage pointed out concerns over stretched valuations for India against China after meeting investors in Hong Kong and Singapore last week. Chinese market is trading at eight times price/equity versus India trading at over 20 times P/E, the brokerage said in a note.

Investors were also concerned by the recent actions taken by the Indian market regulators viz. the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Macquarie said in a March 18 report.

The Indian financial sector may see falling loan growth and margins, along with normalisation of credit costs, implying a lower return on assets, the brokerage said.

However, the preference was more towards public sector banks as their liquidity position and loan-to-deposit ratio are lower, implying a relatively lesser impact on profitability, the brokerage said.

"The trade continues to be long with PSU banks, sell on private sector banks," Macquarie said. However, investors have a favourable view of the general insurance and capital market spaces, it said.

Below is Macquarie's view of key financial sector companies: