HDFC Bank Stock Price Rises On Strong Q2, Jefferies Target Price Hike

The share of HDFC Bank opened higher and is trading with gains of more than 2% following the September quarter earnings, which appears to have sated the mood of investors and brokerages alike.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1015, which compares to Friday's closing price of Rs 994. The stock has fallen 43% over a year-to-date period and over 40% in the last 12 months.

The positive mood in HDFC Bank's share price comes on the back of the lender's September quarter earnings, where net profit rose 11% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 18,641 crore.

A bigger positive for HDFC Bank was the improving asset quality and strong margin outlook, factors that were highlighted by Jefferies in its post-earnings note for the counter.