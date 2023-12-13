HDFC Bank Stock: Can 2024 Be The Turning Point?

There are other potential triggers as well.

Foreign Money Chasing Indian Stocks Again

HDFC Bank has been among the top picks for overseas investors in the past. In recent weeks, there has been a resurgence in buying of Indian stocks by overseas investors, with inflows in December already closing in on Rs 30,000 crore. The return of foreign portfolio investors could be a catalyst for HDFC Bank.

Merger Overhang To Recede

As the overhang of Housing Development Finance Corp.'s merger with the bank diminishes in 2024, a potential recovery in margin and return on assets may be on the horizon.

Banks Maintains Growth Outlook

There have been concerns that HDFC Bank’s credit growth may be impacted due to the larger book size. The bank has time and again clarified that it is looking to double the book in the next four–five years, indicating a growth rate of 15–18%.

The street remains optimistic on the stock.