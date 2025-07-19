HDFC Bank Approves Special Dividend Of Rs 5 Per Share — Check Record Date

HDFC Bank Ltd. board on Saturday approved a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2026. The total payout will amount to Rs 3,320 crore.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend is Friday, July 25, 2025. The special interim divided will paid on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, the bank said a stock exchange filing.

India's largest private lender paid a final dividend of Rs 22 for fiscal 2025 last month. The last time it paid a special dividend was in 2019, rewarding shareholders Rs 5 per share.

HDFC Bank has a dividend yield of 1.1% and trades at 21.1 times price-to-earnings.

Foreign institutions own a 48.84% stake in the private lender, and over 36 lakh retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh have a combined equity stake of 10.3% as of June, according to BSE shareholding data.

HDFC Bank recently sold stake worth Rs 10,000 crore in its NBFC unit HDB Financial Services Ltd. as part of the Offer For Sale (OFS) component during its IPO.

Besides, the bank approved its maiden bonus issue of one share for every one held.