HDFC Bank Approves Special Dividend Of Rs 5 Per Share — Check Record Date
HDFC Bank will pay the special interim divided on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.
HDFC Bank Ltd. board on Saturday approved a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2026. The total payout will amount to Rs 3,320 crore.
The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend is Friday, July 25, 2025. The special interim divided will paid on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, the bank said a stock exchange filing.
India's largest private lender paid a final dividend of Rs 22 for fiscal 2025 last month. The last time it paid a special dividend was in 2019, rewarding shareholders Rs 5 per share.
HDFC Bank has a dividend yield of 1.1% and trades at 21.1 times price-to-earnings.
Foreign institutions own a 48.84% stake in the private lender, and over 36 lakh retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh have a combined equity stake of 10.3% as of June, according to BSE shareholding data.
HDFC Bank recently sold stake worth Rs 10,000 crore in its NBFC unit HDB Financial Services Ltd. as part of the Offer For Sale (OFS) component during its IPO.
Besides, the bank approved its maiden bonus issue of one share for every one held.
HDFC Bank Q1 Results
Despite higher provisions, HDFC Bank reported a standalone profit after tax was at Rs 18,160 crore, up over 12% on year.
Provisions and contingencies against bad loans rose to Rs 14,441 crore as against Rs 2,602 crore a year ago. Ostensibly, the bank utilised proceeds from the initial public offering of its arm HDB Financial Services to make floating provisions, also described as additional prudential provisions against bad loans. The floating provision stood at Rs 9,000 crore during the quarter.
Asset quality of the bank worsened slightly, gross non-performing assets ratio rose to 1.4% at the end of June quarter compared with 1.33% in the previous quarter. Net NPA also rose 0.47% from 0.43% in the March quarter.
The bank's net interest income rose 5% on a year on year basis.
HDFC Bank share price settled 1.5% lower at Rs 1957.4 on the BSE on Friday, compared to a 0.6% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months and 9.7% year-to-date.