HDFC Bank Shares In Spotlight After ADR Slump Despite Strong Q3 Metrics

HDFC Bank shares are drawing attention after its American Depositary Receipt fell 6.33% to $34.17 on Tuesday. This comes even as India’s largest private sector lender reported robust growth across key business indicators for the third quarter ended December, according to its latest operational update.

The bank’s gross advances surged 11.9% year-on-year to Rs 28.4 lakh crore, signaling sustained credit demand. Average advances for the quarter stood at Rs 28.6 lakh crore, up 9% from the same period last year.