HDFC Bank Share Price Trades Ex-Date, Extends Losses To Third Day

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s share price declined after the stock turned ex-bonus. With Tuesday's losses, the stock price has fallen for three sessions in a row.

The private lender has given one free bonus equity share of face value of Re 1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held. On Tuesday, it started to trade without the benefit of the corporate action, hence it is called ex-date.

The share price of HDFC Bank will halve to reflect the 1:1 bonus issue. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus share is on Aug 27 when markets are closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.