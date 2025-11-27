HDFC Bank, RIL, M&M, Divi's Labs, JSW Steel Are Macquarie's Top Core Choices As It Turns Optimistic For India

Macquarie has turned positive on Indian equities for the calendar year 2026 as it sees three tailwinds assisting the markets. Its top core choices are HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd., MakeMy Trip Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. are six rising stars, according to Macquarie.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Havells India Ltd. are likely to be six hitters, the global brokerage said.