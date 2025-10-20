HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Jefferies Raises Price Target On Strong Loan Growth, Margin Outlook

In light of a strong quarter, Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank while hiking the target price from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,240.

The brokerage firm highlighted the bank's strong loan growth and improving margin outlook, as mentioned earlier.

Jefferies added that asset quality improvement was led by corporate recovery, while deposit growth could be a key monitorable going forward.

The brokerage has also lifted HDFC Bank's earnings estimates by 2-6%, adding that the lender remains one of its top picks in the sector.

Morgan Stanley, too, has come out with a note on HDFC Bank, retaining an 'overweight' call with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,225.

The firm also noted the lender's improving loan growth and robust asset quality, which is coupled with strong market share - making HDFC Bank one of the most attractive bets in the space.