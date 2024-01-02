HDFC Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma: Citi's Top Picks For 2024

Indian equities are expected to continue their stellar 2023 performance into the current year with the NSE Nifty 50 likely to touch 22,500 by end-December 2024, according to Citi Research.

The research firm forecasts the benchmark Nifty's earnings per share to be 14% by the next financial year. In 2024, it prefers large caps over mid and small caps.

Strong domestic inflows may continue to aid mid and small caps' performance, but the risk-reward ratio is seen better in large caps, Citi said.

In large caps, Citi is 'overweight' on public sector banks, utilities, defence and infrastructure.