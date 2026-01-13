HDFC Bank Is 'Sexy And It Knows It', Says CLSA; Continues To Be Bullish Despite Recent Pullback

Global brokerage CLSA has struck an unusually confident tone on HDFC Bank in its recent note. Headlined "I’m sexy and I know it," the report argues that most of the concerns weighing on the stock are either misunderstood or temporary — and that the recent correction has turned a high-quality franchise into a compelling risk-reward play. For this reason, the brokerage maintains its Outperform rating and Rs 1,200 price target.

Since its Q3FY26 operational update, HDFC Bank’s shares have fallen 6–7%, driven by investor anxiety over slowing deposit growth and a sharp rise in the loan-deposit ratio (LDR) to 99%. CLSA pushes back firmly, saying the narrative has run ahead of the numbers. In its words, this is less a broken story and more a classic case of 'great franchise, noisy transition.'