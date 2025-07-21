HDFC Bank Bonus Issue: Check Ratio, Record Date And Other Key Details

In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, HDFC Bank declared the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means, all the eligible shareholders will receive one free share for each equity share of the bank they hold.

"The Board of Directors of the bank at its meeting held on July 19, 2025, considered and approved Issuance of Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each held by the Members of the Bank as on the Record Date (mentioned below), subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as applicable and approval of the Members of the Bank to be obtained through Postal Ballot," the exchange filing said.