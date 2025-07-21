HDFC Bank Bonus Issue: Check Ratio, Record Date And Other Key Details
HDFC Bank Bonus Shares: The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus equity shares is Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
HDFC Bank Ltd. has announced its first-ever bonus issue. At the meeting held on July 19, the bank’s Board of Directors approved the bonus issue along with the earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The largest private sector lender also declared a special interim dividend, along with the issuance of free shares. The bank also announced the record date determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive bonus shares.
HDFC Bank Bonus Issue
In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, HDFC Bank declared the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means, all the eligible shareholders will receive one free share for each equity share of the bank they hold.
"The Board of Directors of the bank at its meeting held on July 19, 2025, considered and approved Issuance of Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each held by the Members of the Bank as on the Record Date (mentioned below), subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as applicable and approval of the Members of the Bank to be obtained through Postal Ballot," the exchange filing said.
HDFC Bank Bonus Issue Record Date
The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus equity shares is Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
Thus, to be eligible to receive the bonus shares, investors must buy shares before Aug. 27. As per the T+1 settlement system, if shares are bought on Aug. 25, the transaction should be settled by Aug. 27, thus making investors eligible for the bonus issue.
HDFC Bank Q1FY26 Results
HDFC Bank saw a 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,257.91 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 16,474.85 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 13.7% YoY to Rs 1,33,054.97 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,16,996.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, grew 6.3% to Rs 96,891.51 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 91,126.03 crore in Q1FY25.
Interest earned climbed up by 7.1% YoY to Rs 87,371.87 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 81,546.20 crore in Q1FY25. Other income jumped 28.9% YoY to Rs 45,683.10 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 35,450.29 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
HDFC Bank Share Price Today
At 1:21 p.m. on Monday, HDFC Bank shares were trading 2.05% up at Rs 1,997.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.31% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.