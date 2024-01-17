HDFC Bank ADR Plunges Another 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors

The U.S.-listed shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. extended losses by plunging another 8.5% on Wednesday after the private lender announced its third quarter results.

The American Depository Receipts of the bank fell as much as 8.63% to $55.9—the most since April 18, 2022.

The shares plunged nearly 7% on Tuesday.

Shares of HDFC Bank declined by nearly 9% on Indian bourses on Thursday, dragging the benchmark indices and slashing Rs 92,984 crore from investor wealth—the most since March 23, 2020.