HDFC AMC Q1 Review: Why Analysts Like The Numbers But Warn On Costs

Morgan Stanley termed the quarter “good,” noting that HDFC AMC’s PAT beat its estimates by 7% and exceeded consensus by 9–10%, boosted by higher investment income and better-than-expected revenue yields.

“Operating profit was in-line with our estimates, though revenue yields were better as benefits from its FY25 commission rationalisation efforts likely continued to play out,” the brokerage said.

Its revised its price target upward from Rs 4,470 to Rs 4,910, citing improved yield assumptions and stronger SIP flows.

“We raise our F2026–28 PAT by 2–8% and forecast profit growth of 19% in FY26 versus 27% in FY25,” Morgan Stanley noted.

“Yield movement was favourable vs our estimates. Yields actually dipped quarter on quarter from 47.2bp to 46.9bp, still beating our estimate of 46.5bp.”

Despite the upbeat outlook, Morgan Stanley remains “Equal Weight” on the stock due to valuation concerns.

“We find valuation expensive at 35 times FY27 price per equity, though this could hold in the short term owing to strong investor sentiment.”