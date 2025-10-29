HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal, IIFL Capital And Other AMC Stocks Down In Trade — Here's Why

Capital market and asset management company (AMC) stocks are facing pressure in trade on Wednesday, on the back of Securities & Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) coming out with a consultation paper on mutual funds.

Shares of HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India Asset Management are trading with cuts of more than 4%, while Nuvama Wealth Management and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC have fallen more than 3%.

More pain is being witnessed in Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which is trading with cuts of almost 7% while IIFL Capital has fallen 10%.

The pain in capital market stocks largely comes after SEBI's paper on mutual funds, which proposed widespread changes to the way MFs are charged. It also proposed measures to add more transparency.

The focal point of the proposal is the reduction in brokerage and transaction cost that can be tied to a fund. The market regulator has proposed a mechanism to cap brokerage for cash market trades at 2 basis points, which is much lower than the current 12 bps. For derivatives, the cap would be lowered from 5 bps to just 1 bps.