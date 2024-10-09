HDFC AMC, Nippon Life Get 'Buy' From Nomura As Brokerage Sees Strong Growth

India's asset management sector is poised for strong growth as it would capitalise on the growing savings of retail investors, Nomura said while initiating coverage on three companies.

The brokerage initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating on HDFC Asset Management Co. and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. and a 'neutral' rating on UTI Asset Management Co.

Significant interpenetration, increasing retail participation and strong momentum in SIP flows would provide a long runway to grow for the AMC industry, the brokerage said in a note on Oct. 8.

Nomura expects the country's mutual fund industry's asset under management to register an 18% CAGR over financial years 2024-30, led by the equity and passive segments. "We expect core-operating profitability for the sector to remain healthy despite gradual moderation."